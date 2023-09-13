HamberMenu
Belagavi Id procession put off by three days

September 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of various Muslim organisations have decided to postpone the Id-e-Milad procession in Belagavi by three days to avoid it clashing with the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The two events, that follow the lunar calendar, are scheduled for September 28. But the Id-e-Milad procession will now be held on October 1.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait announced in Belagavi on Wednesday that the organisations have taken a decision to postpone the procession with a view to maintaining law and order and to reducing the burden on the police who are tasked with bandobast duties.

Mr. Sait said that the organisations have taken a cue from Maharashtra where a similar decision has been taken.

