Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad to be developed as triple cities

Belagavi, Hubballi and Dharwad would be developed as triple cities, Minister for Heavy Industry and district in-charge Jagadish Shettar said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was responding to allegations that he was focusing on developing Hubballi as an industrial hub and discriminating against Belagavi. He denied the allegations and said that the government was committed to developing the three cities as pivotal points of an industrial corridor that would stretch across North Karnataka.

“The State government will work with the Union government to connect the three cities via a shorter railway line to ensure faster movement of goods and people,” he said.

He said that the recently-concluded Invest Karnataka expo in Hubballi was not meant for Hubballi-Dharwad alone. It was meant for the whole State, with a special focus on North Karnataka. “Belagavi is set to get investments of around ₹ 1,000 crore,” he said.

He launched a website, belagaviudyogamela.in, dedicated to a job fair to be held at the S.G. Balekundri Engineering College in Shivabasava Nagar here on February 28 and 29.

“This is a joint venture between the Union and State governments to help all youth who are educated and willing to work. They will be offered jobs based on their qualification and aptitude,” he said.

This will be the biggest job fair outside of Bengaluru. Over 150 companies and around 16,000 job-seekers are expected to participate in the fair. All such steps by the State government are aimed at creating an investment-friendly environment in North Karnataka, he said.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said that the Department of Skill Development and the district administration were jointly organising the fair.

Officers have held talks with the Chambers of Commerce in Dharwad and Belagavi. Several industries and business houses have shown interest in participation, he said.

Dodda Basavaraj, Joint Director of Industries, and others were present.