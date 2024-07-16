Belagavi-based hotel UK 27 The Fern has received a five-star classification by the Union Ministry of Tourism. It is among the ecotels managed by Concept Hospitality, under the Fern brand. It is the first in the city and among the few in northern Karnataka to get this certification, General Manager Kapil Raina, said in a release.

It has 90 rooms of various categories, including studio, premium, suites and club suites. It has three restaurants, rooftop resto bar and swimming pool and banquet hall and a lobby lounge. Established in 1996 by Param Kannampilly, Concept Hospitality is known for Environmentally Sensitive Hotels. The Fern brand launched in 2009 now manages around 80 hotels, the release said.

Umesh Katti, former Minister, had announced in 2018 that he had invested in the business as Belagavi, that hosted the winter assembly session needed a high quality hotel. His son and MLA Nikhil Katti serves as a director of the company UK 25 hospitality services. In his asset affidavit to the Election Commission of India, Nikhil Katti has declared that he has given an unsecured loan of ₹6 crore to UK 27 hospitality company.

