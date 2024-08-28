GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belagavi hosts Jain business and cultural event

Published - August 28, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Abhay Patil inaugurated Jain Utsav 3.0, a business and cultural event organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He said that the trade body has not restricted itself to business but is involved in several social welfare initiatives and wished that it continues to expand its activities.

In the last 16 years, JITO has contributed immensely to the development of the Jain community. It has its presence in cooperation, financial services, skill training and others. It is also supporting young innovators.

“I am told that it is operating in 40 countries worldwide. It has attracted global attention due to its focus on business, wealth and employment generation. If JITO starts large industries in Belagavi, I will try to get all government facilities and other assistance for the purpose,” he said.

The former MLA Sanjay Patil said that JITO’s work is inspirational for other groups and associations.

JBN chairman Rajesh Chandan and Shantilal Gulecha gave motivational lectures.

Chief sponsor Gopal Jinagowda was felicitated.

Zonal secretary Dilip Jain, zonal chairman Ashoka Salecha and apex director Vinod Jain spoke.

Vice-presidents Nemichanda Sanghavi and Praveena Bafana, treasurer Om Jain coordinator Santosh Porawal, youth wing president Deepaka Subedar, secretary Vaibhav Mehta, women’s wing president Maya Jain, secretary Mamata Jain, Jain Utsav coordinator Amita Doshi, joint coordinator Pushpak Hanamannavar and other office-bearers from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala participated in the event.

JITO Belgaum Division president Veerdhavala Upadhye, secretary Ashoka Kataria, Swathi Kumar, Kuntinath Kalmani and others were present.

