Belagavi hospital to launch emergency health services campaign today

August 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A private hospital in Belagavi plans to launch a campaign to provide emergency services to patients.

BHS Lakeview Hospital will launch First Choice For Emergency on Independence Day.

It is aimed at rendering emergency health services after accidents or under trauma arising out of other health emergencies.

Patients or their families can contact the emergency service number Ph: 7022044014.

“The first six hours after any accident or emergency are called golden hours. Most deaths can be avoided if patients receive treatment in this period. Our campaign aims at attending to patients in the golden hours,” orthopaedic surgeon B.F. Patil told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

According to him, the hospital will begin treatment within golden hours, without the need for patient depositing money. Ambulance services within the city will be free. Also, the hospital will not force patients to continue treatment after the initial emergency treatment, he said.

“As doctors, our duty is to admit patients and begin treatment without bothering about the cause of the injury or the legal status of the case. We should also provide treatment without considering the question of whether patients can pay for his treatment,” he said.

Neurosurgeon Vishwanath Uppaldinni said that the hospital is well equipped with state-of-the-art health and diagnostic equipment for neuro navigation, high-end operating microscope and CT/MRI.

A team of expert surgeons with polytrauma teams will be part of the emergency treatment team.

Doctor Mallikarjun and others were present.

