Staff in shock as youth bitten by snake brings it with him to hospital in Belagavi

Updated - May 28, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who was bitten by a snake that he captured, shocked staff in a hospital in Belagavi district on Tuesday, when he took the reptile there along with him for getting medical for himself.

According to sources, Shahid, a resident of Hunchanatti village in Belagavi taluk, captured the snake that had sneaked into his house.

As he was releasing the snake on the outskirts of the village, it bit him. He then captured the snake again and took it along with him when he went to the District Hospital in Belagavi for getting treatment for himself.

The hospital staff was taken aback as the youth arrived there with the snake in a plastic box.

He told the hospital staff that he was not aware of which specie the snake belonged to and hence, he had brought it with him.

After the youth was treated for snakebite, he went back with the reptile.

