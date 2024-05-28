GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Staff in shock as youth bitten by snake brings it with him to hospital in Belagavi

Updated - May 28, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who was bitten by a snake that he captured, shocked staff in a hospital in Belagavi district on Tuesday, when he took the reptile there along with him for getting medical for himself.

According to sources, Shahid, a resident of Hunchanatti village in Belagavi taluk, captured the snake that had sneaked into his house.

As he was releasing the snake on the outskirts of the village, it bit him. He then captured the snake again and took it along with him when he went to the District Hospital in Belagavi for getting treatment for himself.

The hospital staff was taken aback as the youth arrived there with the snake in a plastic box.

He told the hospital staff that he was not aware of which specie the snake belonged to and hence, he had brought it with him.

After the youth was treated for snakebite, he went back with the reptile.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.