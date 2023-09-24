ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi hospital observes Balance Awareness Week

September 24, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the department of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at KLE Society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital, MRC and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College observed the third week of September as Balance Awareness Week.

Various programmes were held in association with World VeDA (vestibular disorder association) from September 17 to 23.

Several patients with imbalance and balance disorders were examined and treated. The department also held a two-day Continued Medical Education (CME) programme for students, professionals and teachers.

Resource persons Srinivas D.R. from Bengaluru, Rashmi Prashant from Pune, Saarthak Wadhwa from Chandigarh and Vinita Metgudmath, chief co-ordinator, Vertigo Clinic, KLEDPKH, spoke.

B.P. Belaldavar, professor and head of the department, ENTHNS, and Prashant H. Patil, professor, Co-ordinator Faculty Development Programme, spoke at the inaugural function.

N.S. Mahantshetti, principal JNMC, Colonel Dayananda M., medical director, Rajesh Powar, vice-principal, A.S. Harugop, R.B. Metgudmath, Prashant H Patil, Priti Hajare, Nitin Ankle and Vinita Metgudmath and others were present.

