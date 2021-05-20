Karnataka

Belagavi hospital begins clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine on children

Belagavi-based Jeevan Rekha hospital has started clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a private company on children.

As many has 10 boys and 10 girls between 12-18 years of age are being given the first dose of ZyCov-D vaccine, developed by Zydus Cadila.

They will get the second dose on the 28th day and third dose on 52 nd day.

Jeevan Rekha had conducted the trials of the COVAXIN vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech last year.

DCGI had allowed the vaccine trials in an order issued in New Delhi on Tuesday.

May 20, 2021

