February 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The Rotary Club of Venugram will conduct Jaybharat Foundation’s Rotary Belagavi Half Marathon on February 26.

This is the oldest road race in the city conducted by Belagavi with the first edition conducted in 2008. This is the 12th edition, club members told journalists in Belagavi on Friday. This year’s theme is organ donation awareness. Around 3,000 runners are expected to participate in the event, Umesh B. Ramgurwadi, club president, said.

There are four categories of races - Half Marathon (21.095 km), 10 km, 5 km and 3 km Fun Run or Walk. Mumbai-based firm Run India will manage the timings using RFID tags. The starting and finishing point of the race is CPED grounds.

Registration has begun for the race on www.runindia.in. The last date to register is February 19, 2023. For more details, participants are requested to contact 8283875150, 9341110039, 9845209848, 8152894353 and check the event website www.rotarybhm.in

Rohan Hargude, footballer, Mayura Shivalkar, Shrusti Patil and Santosh Shanbagh, triathletes, and Indrajeet Halgekar , swimmer, have been chosen as brand ambassadors for the event.

The title sponsor is Jaybharat foundation, an initiative of the Ashok Iron Group. Mohan Foundation will conduct an awareness campaign on organ donation on the day of the race. BPCL is the associate sponsor of the race, he said. The total prize money is ₹3.5 lakh in various categories.

Rotary club office-bearers Mahesh Anagolkar, Ashwin Hubli, Pankaj Pawar and others were present.