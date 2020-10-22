Belagavi GTTC gets new building

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan inaugurated the new building of the Government Tool Room and Training Centre in Belagavi during a virtual event on Wednesday.

He hoped that the GTTC with additional facilities would aid the all round development of the district. He said that courses in precision manufacturing and tool and dye making were very popular among students as they guaranteed well-paying jobs.

MLA Abhay Patil said that the State government was committed to increasing the export potential of the city.

Belagavi is already the second biggest exporter in the State after Bengaluru. “We need to make it even stronger. Equipping the GTTC to enable it to produce highly skilled youth is one of the steps towards this,” he said.

He urged the Minister to start more industry relevant courses in the Belagavi GTTC.

Principal B.G. Moger said that the GTTC started in 1997 had produced 24 batches of students. “Our graduates are working across industrial cities in India and in foreign countries,” he said.