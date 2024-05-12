GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belagavi-Gomti Nagar special train to clear extra rush

Published - May 12, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

To clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season, railway divisions will operate special trains.

Train Nos 07389/07390 Belagavi-Gomti Nagar-Belagavi Express Special (eight trips) via SSS Hubballi, Vijayapura, Solapur, Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Kanpur Central and Aishbagh. These services will run till May 14.

In view of the ongoing yard modification works at Nagavangala-Ajjampur yard, it has been decided to cancel the following train services: Train No 16214 SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Express journey commencing on May 17, 24, 31 and June 21 will be cancelled.

Train No 16213 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Express journey commencing on May 18, 25 and June 1 and 22 will be cancelled.

South Western Railway has decided to extend the short-termination of some trains at Krishnarajapuram due to operational constraints at Baiyyappanahalli. This will continue till further advise. The trains affected will be Train No 01778 Marikuppam-Baiyyappanahalli and Train No 01779 Baiyyappanahalli-Marikuppam.

For more information, including bookings and schedules, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or call Ph: 139.

