Belagavi getting ready for Lok Sabha polls

March 17, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi administration has made all preparations to conduct free and fair elections in the district, Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Nitish Patil said on Saturday.

He told reporters that the Model Code of Conduct became effective on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announcement.

Returning officers will issue notifications on April 12. The last day for filing nomination papers is April 19. Scrutiny will take place on April 20 and April 22 will be the last day to withdraw nomination papers. Voting will be held on May 7 and counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Belagavi district, which has two parliamentary constituencies, has a total of 40,62,210 voters.

And, there are a total of 4,16,353 voters, including 2,04,848 women, in Khanapur and Kittur Assembly constituencies of the district that are part of the Uttara Kannada (erstwhile Canara) Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 4,524 polling booths will be set up in the district. They include 1,896 polling booths in Chikkodi constituency with 419 booths in urban areas and 1,477 polling booths in rural areas.

There will be a total of 2,086 polling booths in Belagavi constituency that includes 814 booths in rural areas and 1,272 booths in urban areas.

A total of 542 polling booths will be set up in Khanapur and Kittur Assembly seats.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Inspector-General of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh and Probationary Officer Shubham Shukla were present.

