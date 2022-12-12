Belagavi gets underground dustbin with sensor

December 12, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Corporation has installed the first underground dustbin with sensor at Basaveshwar Circle in Belagavi.

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil inaugurated the compacter and automated dustbin lifter on Sunday. He said that the corporation will set up more such bins across the city in the next phase, he said. He said that this is the first such garbage collection facility in the country.

Each bin has 1.1 cubic metre capacity. It is fully covered and has a decorative bin on top. They will be inserted along footpaths. Each can has two openings, one to drop garbage and the other to take it out. They are lifted and emptied in trucks, with minimal human interference. The sensor alerts the authorities when it is full and needs to be emptied.