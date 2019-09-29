Belagavi gets ready for ‘Durga Mata Daud’

‘Durga Mata Daud’, a marathon conducted during Navaratri in Belagavi helps to promote marathon running among women, according to organisers. Early morning runs organised in several parts of the city begin on September 29 and end on October 8. People dress up in traditional costumes and run from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. in different areas in the city. They sing songs in praise of Durga and raise slogans all along the run.

Women legislators, like Laxmi Hebbalkar, Anjali Nimbalkar, and Shashikala Jolle, senior administration officers, students, NGO members, and others are expected to participate.

“It started a few years ago and was held only on the main road for the first few years. Its success prompted organisers to hold it in various locations,” said Shivaji Salunke, one of the organisers in the city.

He also said that the proportion of girls and women participating in the runs has been increasing every year.

The marathon is non competitive and the runners are accompanied by music and dance troupes performing along the way. It will start from Shivaji park near Kapileshwar Temple on September 29. It passes through Hulabatti colony, Mahatma Phule road, Shyama Prasad Mukherji road, Santa Sena road, Patidhar Bhavan, Shastri Nagar, Goods shed road, Mahadwar road and Sambhaji Galli, before culminating at Kapileshwar temple.

On September 30, the run will be held from Rani Chennamma Circle to the Durga Temple in the Belagavi Fort.

On October 1, it will be held from Shivaji Colony to Mahalakshmi Temple in Angol. On October 2, it will be held from the Basavanna Temple in Nehru Nagar to Jyotiba Temple in Shivabasava Nagar; on October 3 from Shivateertha to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk; on October 4 from the Durga Temple in Basaveshwar Circle to Mangai temple in Wadagaon; on October 5 from Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk to Hutatma Chowk; on October 6 from Amba Mata Temple in Shahpur to Basaveshwar statue in Goaves; on October 7 from Somnath Temple in Teheshildar Galli to Shani Temple, and on the last day on October 8 from Maruti Galli to Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk.