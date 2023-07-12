Belagavi gets new Police Commissioner

July 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government has appointed S.N. Sidramappa as the Police Commissioner of Belagavi city.

The 2005 batch IPS officer has one more year before superannuation. He has earlier served as Managing Director of KEONICS, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru and Additional Superintendent of Police in Bidar.

The post was vacant for nearly a month after the transfer of M.B. Boralingaiah. Inspector-General of Police, Northern Range, Vikas Kumar Vikash was holding additional charge as Commissioner of Police for a few days.