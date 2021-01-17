Karnataka

Belagavi farmers begin protest against Amit Shah’s visit today

Police officers gather at the district stadium in Belagavi where Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally on Sunday evening.   | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Farmers began a protest in Belagavi against the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

They began ‘urulu seve’ (rolling on the ground as a mark of protest) at the Rani Channamma circle and raised slogans against the Union government “for bringing in anti-farmer laws that would reduce farmers into labourers in their own village”.

Leaders of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and the Hasiru Sene Choonappa Pujari, Prakash Naik and others participated.

KRRS leader Jayashree Gurannanavar said they had invited Mr. Shah to speak to them and explain the significance of the laws, failing which they would hold a series of protests across the district.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to visit Belagavi by Sunday afternoon to speak at a party workers rally and address office-bearers.

