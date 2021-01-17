Belagavi farmers begin protest against Amit Shah’s visit today

Farmers began a protest in Belagavi against the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.
They began ‘urulu seve’ (rolling on the ground as a mark of protest) at the Rani Channamma circle and raised slogans against the Union government “for bringing in anti-farmer laws that would reduce farmers into labourers in their own village”.
Leaders of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and the Hasiru Sene Choonappa Pujari, Prakash Naik and others participated.
KRRS leader Jayashree Gurannanavar said they had invited Mr. Shah to speak to them and explain the significance of the laws, failing which they would hold a series of protests across the district.
Mr. Shah is scheduled to visit Belagavi by Sunday afternoon to speak at a party workers rally and address office-bearers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath