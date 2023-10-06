HamberMenu
Belagavi farmer tries to consume pesticide in front of Central drought assessment team; rescued by police

The 60-year-old farmer said that all crops on his 40-acre plot had been destroyed owing to the drought situation

October 06, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Central drought relief team inspect crop loss in Chachadi village in Belagavi district on October 6, 2023.

Members of the Central drought relief team inspect crop loss in Chachadi village in Belagavi district on October 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Police rescued a 60-year-old farmer who tried to drink pesticide in the presence of the inter-ministerial central team which had come to inspect drought situation, in Ichal village in Belagavi district.

Appa Saheb Lakkundi said that all crops on his 40-acre plot were destroyed and he had no other option left but to end his life. He took out an insecticide bottle from his shirt and tried to open its cap. However, police officers on the site snatched the bottle and took him away.

Revenue officials tried to counsel him by saying there was no to take extreme steps and assured him that all his problems would be addressed.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling the 24x7 helpline number 104)

Karnataka / rains / drought / Agriculture

