Belagavi doctors perform heart surgery on Iraqi girl

July 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Doctors at Arihant Hospital in Belagavi have performed heart surgeries on three patients from Iraq in the last few weeks. A team, led by veteran heart surgeon M.D. Dixit, have performed complicated surgeries like Redo surgery for Subaortic Membrane Excision. The patients included six-year-old Azal Ali Subhi.

Azal was suffering from severe subaortic stenosis, a congenital heart condition that causes a narrowing of the left ventricular outflow. This condition obstructs blood flow from the left ventricle to the body, leading to potential complications. It is a rare disorder seen in infants.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Dixit’s team. They conducted the subaortic membrane excision procedure to alleviate the obstruction and restore normal blood flow. The surgery involved the meticulous removal of the obstructing tissue and membrane situated below the aortic valve without damaging the valve.

Following the surgery, the patient’s condition improved dramatically and she was shifted to the ward within two days. The post-operative care included comprehensive monitoring of vital signs, pain management, and preventive measures to minimize the risk of infection. The patient is stable and is fit for discharge to fly back to her home country. “The importance of early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention in treating all congenital heart defects can not be over emphasised,” said Dr. Dixit.

Hospital chairman Rao Saheb Patil and office-bearers Abhinandan Patil and Uttam Patil congratulated the team of doctors.

