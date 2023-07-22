HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi doctors perform heart surgeries on Iraqi girl

July 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Arihant Hospital in Belagavi have performed heart surgeries on three patients from Iraq in the last few weeks. A team, led by veteran heart surgeon M.D. Dixit, have performed complicated surgeries like Redo surgery for Subaortic Membrane Excision. The patients included six-year-old Azal Ali Subhi.

Azal was suffering from severe subaortic stenosis, a congenital heart condition that causes a narrowing of the left ventricular outflow. This condition obstructs blood flow from the left ventricle to the body, leading to potential complications. It is a rare disorder seen in infants.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Dixit’s team. They conducted the subaortic membrane excision procedure to alleviate the obstruction and restore normal blood flow. The surgery involved the meticulous removal of the obstructing tissue and membrane situated below the aortic valve without damaging the valve.

Following the surgery, the patient’s condition improved dramatically and she was shifted to the ward within two days. The post-operative care included comprehensive monitoring of vital signs, pain management, and preventive measures to minimize the risk of infection. The patient is stable and is fit for discharge to fly back to her home country. “The importance of early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention in treating all congenital heart defects can not be over emphasised,” said Dr. Dixit.

Hospital chairman Rao Saheb Patil and office-bearers Abhinandan Patil and Uttam Patil congratulated the team of doctors.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / cardiovascular disease / heart disease / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.