Belagavi doctor carries out rare surgery

September 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

A surgeon from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences presented a demonstration of a complicated bone surgery at a conference of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States (OASISCON) conference held in Mangaluru recently.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon Satish Nesari, who is an Ilizarov procedure expert, operated upon a patient and fixed the apparatus successfully.

The patient was suffering from an infected nonunion tibia with nail. The procedure conducted at K.S. Hegde Medical College and Hospital was telecast live. The patient is recovering.

Dr. Nesari also presented a paper on the procedure and interacted with delegates, said a release.

