ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi doctor carries out rare surgery

September 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A surgeon from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences presented a demonstration of a complicated bone surgery at a conference of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States (OASISCON) conference held in Mangaluru recently.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon Satish Nesari, who is an Ilizarov procedure expert, operated upon a patient and fixed the apparatus successfully.

The patient was suffering from an infected nonunion tibia with nail. The procedure conducted at K.S. Hegde Medical College and Hospital was telecast live. The patient is recovering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nesari also presented a paper on the procedure and interacted with delegates, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US