HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi doctor carries out rare surgery

September 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A surgeon from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences presented a demonstration of a complicated bone surgery at a conference of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States (OASISCON) conference held in Mangaluru recently.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon Satish Nesari, who is an Ilizarov procedure expert, operated upon a patient and fixed the apparatus successfully.

The patient was suffering from an infected nonunion tibia with nail. The procedure conducted at K.S. Hegde Medical College and Hospital was telecast live. The patient is recovering.

Dr. Nesari also presented a paper on the procedure and interacted with delegates, said a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.