Belagavi division reports highest number of snakebites

Bengaluru

22 February 2020 23:28 IST

Highest number of deaths in Kalaburagi division

Though the number of deaths due to snakebites are on a decline, cases of bites remain high in the State and the Health and Family Welfare Department recorded the highest cases in Belagavi division in 2019. The highest number of deaths, 17, have been reported from Kalaburagi division.

While Belagavi division recorded 3,209 bites last year, Bengaluru division followed with 3,176 cases of snakebites. Mysuru division reported 2,648 snakebites and Kalaburagi division 2,060.

However, sources said the number of snakebites are actually higher than official figures. Most cases are not recorded as victims end up availing the services of local practitioners.

In the corresponding period in 2018, Bengaluru division recorded the highest number of snakebites at 2,962. This was followed by Belagavi division with 2,813 snakebites cases.

According to official figures, the number of snakebites increased from 10,244 in 2018 to 11,093 in 2019. While Shivamogga district continues to record the highest number of snakebites (930) in 2019 too, Kalaburagi district had the highest number of deaths. In 2018, 790 snakebites were reported from Shivamogga, the highest.

B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), said the State had adequate stock of anti-snake venom vials. “We have enough stock in all our health facilities,” he said, adding that all cases that come to government hospitals are recorded.

According to data provided by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence to Parliament on November 29, 2019, 3,013 people died of snakebites between 2016 and 2018. While 1,068 deaths were recorded in 2016, 1,060 and 885 were recorded in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Denny John, review member of the World Health Organisation’s Working Group on Snake Bite Envenoming, told The Hindu that lack of understanding among people and doctors on how to manage snakebites apart from accessibility, availability and quality of anti-snake venom (ASV) could be the contributing factors for high morbidity due to snakebites in some States.

“Also, there is lack of information on the availability of ASV in hospitals. A large number of deaths occur because the primary health centres do not have anti-venom and doctors are not trained sufficiently to deal with bites,” he added.