Karnataka

Belagavi district records over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent Belagavi August 06, 2022 18:57 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:57 IST

For the first time in more than a year, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Belagavi district crossed 100 on Saturday. The district reported 110 cases.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 64 cases in Ramdurg alone, followed by Belagavi — 15 and Athani — 12.

Results of 1,449 tests are pending. As of Saturday, there are 331 active cases who are in isolation in hospitals or at home.

Since the breakout, the district has had 1,00,865 positive cases out of which 99,529 have recovered and 1,005 people have died. Officials have tested 21 lakh samples of which 20 lakh were found to be negative.

