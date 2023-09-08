HamberMenu
Belagavi district gets new Superintendent of Police

September 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

IPS officer Bheemashankar Guled took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Belagavi district on Friday from IPS officer Sanjeev Patil at the District Police Office complex here.

Dr. Guled is an officer of the 2012 batch and an MBBS graduate. He has earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru and Superintendent of Police in Davangere.

He promised to continue the public helpline programme started by Dr. Sanjeev Patil.

Dr. Sanjeev Patil has been posed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Rohan Jagadeesh, a 2019 batch IPS officer, took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Belagavi, recently.

