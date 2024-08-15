Belagavi district division is bound to happen, says Satish Jarkiholi

“Belagavi district division is bound to happen. We need to wait till then,” Public Works and district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“Belagavi is the second biggest district in the State. Dividing the district to create two or three more districts is a long-pending demand. It needs to be divided for administrative convenience. New and smaller districts will be in the interests of the people. It will be done. But we will need to wait for the State government to take a decision,” he said.

“Some road projects have been delayed due to problems of land acquisition and non availability of land for accessing habitations inside forest areas. Some of them were sanctioned 12 years ago. We need to complete them quickly,” he said.

He said that he had met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in connection with old schemes but there was no discussion on any new projects.

He denied as baseless rumours that the hospital project is being delayed due to pressure from the private hospital lobby.

“I held meetings with health and medical education Ministers and officials last month,” he said. He said that another government cancer hospital will be built in Belagavi soon.

“A super-speciality hospital in Belagavi will start soon. The building is ready, while doctors and staff need to be posted. The Finance Department has approved plans for appointing staff on outsourcing basis. There will be no further delay,” he said.

He said that there is no proposal before the government for cancelling or reducing guarantee schemes.

“The party leadership asked us about the public opinion on them and we told them what the people are talking about them. But some media houses have not carried the right news. I have said this again and again, the guarantee schemes will not be stopped,” he said.

The State government will celebrate the centenary celebrations of the Belgaum session of 1924. Additional funds will be released, if needed. Steps will be taken to complete the Gangadhar Rao Deshpande Memorial soon, he said.

“The State government is considering a proposal to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur. MLAs have given proposals and the Chief Minister is considering them,” he said.

He denied reports that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, is deliberately delaying funds for the Ghatti Basavanna Lift Irrigation Project as he is politically opposed to Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

He said that most of the land for the Hubballi-Kittur-Belagavi railway line has already been acquired and only around 10 km is pending. The issue will be resolved soon, the Minister said.