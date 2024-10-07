Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank chief elections today

BJP leader Anna Saheb Jolle is said to be the frontrunner for the post of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank chairman, following the resignation of BJP leader Ramesh Katti. The election is scheduled on Tuesday.

The DCC bank is one of the largest in the State and is one among the few profitable rural finance institutions.

Mr. Katti headed the bank as chairman for 27 years and as director for 40 years. He resigned last week following a meeting by some directors.

Some directors say that Mr. Jolle is likely to replace Mr. Katti. “The elections are likely to be unanimous with only Mr. Jolle filing nomination papers,” said a director who is considered close to the Jarkiholi family.

Mr. Jolle’s wife Shashikala Jolle is a MLA and a director of the Sri Beereshwar Cooperative Society, which has branches in two States.

A few years ago, she addressed national-level office-bearers of Sahakara Bharati, a Sangh Parivar institution working in the field of cooperation.

Mr. Jolle is yet to respond to the latest developments.

Some followers of Mr. Katti say the whole episode is politically motivated. “Mr. Jolle believes that he lost the recent Lok Sabha polls as the Katti family from Hukkeri did not help in his campaign. He also complained to the BJP high command that Mr. Katti and his family members helped his opponents. This may be his way of settling scores,” a director, who is considered a follower of Mr. Katti, said.

BJP leaders deny that there has been any political influence in the bank’s affairs. BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said Mr. Katti had resigned of his own volition and there was no pressure on him from any side.

Mr. Katti also denied that the directors sought his resignation.

“I resigned as I was approaching 60 years of age. No one asked me to go. But then, I am feeling bad because I was the chairman for 27 years and the bank achieved great things during my tenure. We became profitable and helped a large number of farmers and sugar and oxygen factories. I have no ill will against anyone,” he said.