Belagavi district admn. launches process to identify U.K. returnees

Belagavi

25 December 2020 01:14 IST

Officials have already indentified 14 persons who returned from Great Britain this month

In the wake of the second strain of COVID-19, called B.1.1.7, spreading through international travellers from Britain, the Belagavi district administration has begun the process of identifying those who have returned from the U.K.

Officials have already identified 14 persons who returned from Great Britain this month.

Teams of officers are also tracing their primary and secondary contacts who include their families, friends, work colleagues and other acquaintances who may have met them after their return.

Advertising

Advertising

Officers have obtained a list of passengers from international airports in Mumbai, Benglauru and Goa about travellers who have arrived from England and have a travel history connected to the district.

“All the returnees are non-symptomatic. Some of them have COVID-19 negative certificates, but some don’t. But we are getting all of them getting tested,” said District Surveillance Officer B.N. Tukkar.

All returnees and family members are being asked to undergo RT-PCR tests. If they are found positive for COVID-19, they will be compulsorily shifted to the district hospital. A ward is being set up there for these returnees. The treatment protocol is the same as that for COVID-19.

The first round of tracing has revealed that all returnees came before December 13.

This means that some of them have completed two weeks in Belagavi and some have completed one week. But all of them have been asked them to remain home quarantined for two weeks after their tests, even if they are found to be negative.

All senior citizens whether they are returnees or their contacts, will be strictly monitored.

They are being asked not to venture out of their home at any cost. They will be asked to install Arogya Setu and other relevant mobile applications. Health Department officers will be visiting their houses at least once every day.

“A team of para-medical staff and ASHAs continues to identify Britain returnees and trace their contacts,” Dr. Tukkar said.