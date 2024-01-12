Belagavi district administration to issue notice to service centres under Maharashtra scheme

January 12, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The district administration has decided to issue notice to the common service centres functioning under the Maharashtra government’s Jyotiba Phule Health Insurance Scheme and also hospitals empanelled by the Maharashtra government in Belagavi district.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told journalists in Belagavi on Friday that he has already consulted senior officers in the State government who have advised him to issue notice and seek response from them.

Earlier, a delegation of Kannada organisations met the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take legal action against the centres, parties, organisations that were supporting the scheme and the empanelled hospitals.

The organisations said that Belagavi-based Arihant Hospital and KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital have registered themselves under the scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner assured them of investigating their claims.

Convenor of Kannada organisations Ashok Chandaragi said that the scheme is a ploy by Maharashtra to collect data of Marathi-speakers in Karnataka so that it can be used to support its claim of merger of Marathi-speaking areas in other States with Maharashtra.

