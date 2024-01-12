GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi district administration to issue notice to service centres under Maharashtra scheme

Maharashtra State government has launched Jyotiba Phule Health Insurance Scheme for Marathi-speakers in the border district

January 12, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has decided to issue notice to the common service centres functioning under the Maharashtra government’s Jyotiba Phule Health Insurance Scheme and also hospitals empanelled by the Maharashtra government in Belagavi district.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told journalists in Belagavi on Friday that he has already consulted senior officers in the State government who have advised him to issue notice and seek response from them.

Earlier, a delegation of Kannada organisations met the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take legal action against the centres, parties, organisations that were supporting the scheme and the empanelled hospitals.

The organisations said that Belagavi-based Arihant Hospital and KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital have registered themselves under the scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner assured them of investigating their claims.

Convenor of Kannada organisations Ashok Chandaragi said that the scheme is a ploy by Maharashtra to collect data of Marathi-speakers in Karnataka so that it can be used to support its claim of merger of Marathi-speaking areas in other States with Maharashtra.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.