Karnataka

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Belagavi district Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath | Photo Credit:  Badiger P.K.
Special Correspondent Belagavi 21 January 2022 12:27 IST
Updated: 21 January 2022 12:32 IST

M.G. Hiremath last attended office on January 20

Belagavi district Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has tested positive for COVID-19.

His swab sample was collected, along with those of other staff, in the DC office recently. The RT-PCR results were out on January 21, and Mr. Hiremath tested positive. He last went to office on January 20.

The district administration is yet to issue an official release about this development.

