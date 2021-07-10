Belagavi Deputy Commissioner asks officials to prepare for floods

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has asked officials to take steps to prevent losses caused by any possible floods in the district in the coming days.

There are forecasts of heavy rain in Belagavi district and Maharashtra in the next few days. Officials should be ready to face heavy rain and possible floods in the Krishna basin, he said at a meeting on Saturday.

He asked officials to create awareness among people about the possibility of rain and said farmers and fishermen in low-lying areas should be asked not to venture into the river.

Nodal officers have been appointed at the district and taluk levels. Officials will temporarily shift residents of vulnerable villages to safer places. Care centres will be set up, if need be. Helplines will be set up at the taluk and district levels.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deputed to villages on the banks of the Krishna and other rivers. Revenue officers have arranged rescue boats and life jackets, he said. Officials are to take special care to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in flood-affected villages and to manage the issue in affected areas.