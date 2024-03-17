GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner asks officers to strictly enforce Model Code of Conduct

March 17, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Nitesh Patil has asked all officers to take steps to ensure free and fair general elections.

At a meeting of officers after the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Deputy Commissioner instructed Assistant Returning Officers and nodal officers to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct and other rules and regulations of the ECI.

All kinds of election-related advertisements should be cleared immediately as per norms regarding advertisements of the government, political parties, candidates and others, he said.

Posters, graffiti, banners, cutouts in public places should be cleared within 24 hours. Political activities are banned in temples and religious places. Respective tahsildars should take temples under their control. All types of tenders and transfers are prohibited. Government officials should not visit any politician unnecessarily, he said.

Political gatherings and functions should be allowed only after applications on the Suvidha portal. The Deputy Commissioner said that the applications submitted seeking permission to hold political meetings and ceremonies should be reviewed and disposed of immediately as per rules.

Prior approval is mandatory for organizing any political meetings, ceremonies and programmes.

As per the Model Code of Conduct, the organisers should submit an online application on Suvidha portal 48 hours before the programme (https://suvidha.eci.gov.in/pc/public/login).

As many as 54 check-posts have been established in the district and all these check-posts were made operational on Saturday.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Returning Officer of Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency Rahul Shinde said that Suvidha portal should be started immediately.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled said that teams of police and other sector officials should be formed to facilitate mutual coordination.

Inspector-General of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish, Probationary IAS Officer Shubham Shukla and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.