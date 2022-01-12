Belagavi DC tells schools to reopen on January 17

Officers explain the modification in the school closure order to the downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases, and the less serious nature of the infection

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has issued modified orders asking schools to reopen on January 17.

The order says that all schools in the district, except the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School for Girls, shall open on January 17. The KRCR residential school, where around 80 students and 10 staff have been infected by COVID-19, shall remain closed till further orders. The order states no reason for the modification.

Officers explained the modification to the downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases, and the less serious nature of the infection.

On January 12, 79 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district, and the total number of active cases was 705.

Since March 2020, the district has seen 80,817 persons testing positive, and the pandemic has claimed 948 lives so far.

The DC had earlier issued an order on January 10 asking schools to remain shut from January 11 to 18 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Officers say the order was issued on the instructions given by the Chief Secretary during a video conference meeting on January 10.

Meanwhile, Rotary Club of Belagaum Darpan organised a vaccination camp for teenagers in Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 in the military camp area on January 12. As many as 250 students above the age of 15 were vaccinated. Club office-bearers and school authorities were present.