ADVERTISEMENT

Belagavi court sentences man for life for killing daughters

Published - July 23, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A District Court in Belagavi has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his children under the influence of blind belief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sixth Additional District Court found Anil Chandrakanta Bandekar of K.H. Kangrali village guilty of the offences and sentenced him for life. It also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the offender.

Anil Bandekar slit the throats of his children, eight-year-old Anjali and four-year-old Ananya, in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He collected their blood and poured it on a Shiva Linga near his house. He believed that all his problems will end there. He was suffering from pending debts and other problems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had put up his house for sale, but it had no takers. He used to get repeated dreams that if he killed his children and poured their blood on a Shiva Linga, his house will see buyers and all his other problems will be solved.

A team of police officers led by Manjunath Hiremath and Veerabhadra Budannanavar investigated the case. Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang has appreciated their efforts.

Public Prosecutor Nasreena Bankapure argued the case for the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US