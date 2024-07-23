GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belagavi court sentences man for life for killing daughters

Published - July 23, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A District Court in Belagavi has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his children under the influence of blind belief.

The Sixth Additional District Court found Anil Chandrakanta Bandekar of K.H. Kangrali village guilty of the offences and sentenced him for life. It also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the offender.

Anil Bandekar slit the throats of his children, eight-year-old Anjali and four-year-old Ananya, in 2021.

He collected their blood and poured it on a Shiva Linga near his house. He believed that all his problems will end there. He was suffering from pending debts and other problems.

He had put up his house for sale, but it had no takers. He used to get repeated dreams that if he killed his children and poured their blood on a Shiva Linga, his house will see buyers and all his other problems will be solved.

A team of police officers led by Manjunath Hiremath and Veerabhadra Budannanavar investigated the case. Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang has appreciated their efforts.

Public Prosecutor Nasreena Bankapure argued the case for the State.

