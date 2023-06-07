Belagavi corporation officials told to work with focus on completing all works in the scheduled time

June 07, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has warned officials of strict action if they do not work with commitment and integrity.

“All of you should work with a single focus on completing all works in the scheduled time limit. You should serve the people selflessly and with commitment. If not, you will face strict action,” he told officials in a meeting at the Belagavi City Corporation here on Wednesday.

Belagavi is on the first list of cities where the Smart City scheme is being implemented. It calls for coordinated effort by various departments to ensure the smooth implementation of drinking water schemes, public health, waste management, development of infrastructure and creation and development of public parks and cremation grounds, he said.

Officials of various departments should not only address public grievances immediately but also sense the problems faced by the people before the citizens can complain and resolve them, he said.

He said that he will hold meetings of officials of various departments and set a deadline for all officials to meet their targets. “Non-performers will be strictly dealt with,” he said.

He asked officers to find a permanent and lasting solution to the problem of garbage in the city. He also asked officials to consider implementing the Akrama-Sakrama scheme for the benefit of urban poor.

He asked officials to explain why ward committees have not been set up till now and asked them to do so immediately.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil to convene a meeting of all stakeholders, including the private agency L&T, to discuss the issues related to drinking water supply. He asked Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali to send appointment letters to pourakarmikas as soon as possible. The Commissioner said that 155 pourakarmikas are being appointed shortly. He said that 9,000 LED bulbs are being installed in the city.

Mr. Jarkiholi asked officials to tackle the stray dog menace. He asked officials to be prepared to face water scarcity, by rejuvenating all wells and borewells and filtering water drawn from them.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait said that he has received several complaints about construction permits, documents related to tax collection and completion certificates.

Officials should resolve this issue, he said. There are complaints that most Smart City works have been taken up in Belagavi South. Officials should explain this by providing all documents related to detailed project reports and approvals, he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil said that Smart City works worth around ₹470 crore have been taken up in Belagavi South constituency. He said that all complaints about Smart City works have already been looked into by the City Corporation officers.

He said that he will welcome inquiries into such works by any other agency.

Resident Rajiv Topannanavar asked the government to ask IIT Dharwad to conduct a third party inspection of Smart City works.

Sidagouda Modagi, farmer leader, asked Smart City officials to develop the APMC Market.

