Belagavi Corpn. to meet tomorrow to seek additional funds from State government

The City Corporation will have an emergency general body meeting in Belagavi on Tuesday to demand additional funds from the State government.

The urban local body is facing a financial crisis after it was asked to pay compensation of over ₹28 crore to residents whose houses were demolished or encroached upon to build roads.

This follows the orders of the High Court of Karnataka in several cases, asking the city corporation to pay compensation of around ₹20 crore. The cost has got higher due to addition of interest and GST over the decreed amount.

The land in question were used, among other things, to build a road from the Shivaji Garden to the Old Pune-Bengaluru Road. The road was taken up under the Smart City works.

The petitioners, including Sainath Andagi, Kadayya Vibhutimath, Allappa Danihal, Kunal Gargatti, and others argued before court that the city corporation encroached upon their land against the law to build the road.

In some cases, the city corporation and Smart city officials have demolished houses and factories of residents, in violation of rules.

The other case relates to the widening of the Mahatma Phule Road where the residents argued that their houses or property were taken over without due process.

The court ruled in favour of the petitioners.

And, the cost escalated to an additional around ₹8 crore due to the delay in the payment of GST and interest.

The city corporation has, however, claimed that it is facing financial difficulties and that it will not be able to pay up if the State government does not support it.

To make a strong appeal to the State government for additional funds, the emergency meeting has been convened on Tuesday.

Mayor Savita Kamble told reporters in Belagavi on Saturday that it is nearly impossible to pay the compensation amount if the State government does not support the city corporation.

