Belagavi corpn. council pollson Sept. 3

Belagavi

11 August 2021 19:11 IST

The State Election Commission has announced that elections to the Belagavi City Corporation Council will be held on September 3.

The elections were delayed for nearly two years due to pending cases in the High Court of Karnataka over delimitation and other issues.

The election notification will be issued on August 16. The last date for filing nomination papers is August 23. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on August 24. And, August 26 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Votes will be counted on September 6.

