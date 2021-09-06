Karnataka

Belagavi civic elections: BJP wins 31 of 58 seats

BJP candidate Lakshmi Rathod flashes the victory sign after winning from her ward in Belagavi on September 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Badiger P.k.

BJP won 31 of the 58 wards in Belagavi. Counting of votes was nearly complete by 11.30 a.m. on September 6. Any party winning 30 seats would be able to get the position of Mayor in the Belagavi City Corporation.

BJP won 31 seats, Congress 9, independents 13 and AIMIM got one seat. Results of four wards were not known.

Since the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is not a recognised party, its members contest as independents. It is difficult to identify any person as an MES candidate unless the party declares them to be so.

Also Read
420 candidates were in the fray for elections to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).

Hubballi-Dharwad civic elections: BJP leading with 29 seats

 

Polling percentage stood at 50.41, with around 2.2 lakh people coming out to vote on September 3.

This is the first time in the history of the urban local body that elections were held on the basis of party affiliation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 12:29:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/belagavi-civic-elections-bjp-wins-31-of-58-seats/article36315313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY