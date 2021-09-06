Belagavi civic elections: BJP wins 31 of 58 seats

Independents are the second largest group with 13 seats

BJP won 31 of the 58 wards in Belagavi. Counting of votes was nearly complete by 11.30 a.m. on September 6. Any party winning 30 seats would be able to get the position of Mayor in the Belagavi City Corporation.

BJP won 31 seats, Congress 9, independents 13 and AIMIM got one seat. Results of four wards were not known.

Since the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is not a recognised party, its members contest as independents. It is difficult to identify any person as an MES candidate unless the party declares them to be so.

Polling percentage stood at 50.41, with around 2.2 lakh people coming out to vote on September 3.

This is the first time in the history of the urban local body that elections were held on the basis of party affiliation.