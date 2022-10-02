Belagavi city stands seventh in Swachch Sarvekshan in State

While it has gained one place to move to 171 over last year’s position in the country, Belagavi Cantonment stands first in the State and 44th overall as far as such areas is concerned

Belagavi City Corporation area stands the 171st in the country and seventh in the State in the list of cities ranked according to cleanliness and hygiene in the Swachch Sarvekshan Survey.

The city’s ranking has improved by one place compared to last year. It was ranked 172 last year. The Union Urban Development Ministry surveyed 382 cities. Out of the 7,500 marks available, Belagavi obtained 3,192.

However, among 62 Cantonment areas, Belagavi Cantonment ranked first in the State and 44th in the country. Belagavi Cantonment has improved four places as it was ranked 48 in 2021.

Belagavi falls under the category of cities with one lakh to 10 lakh population.

At an award ceremony recently, Indore won the cleanest city title for the sixth year in a row, in the category of cities with more than one lakh population. Surat was the second cleanest city and Navi Mumbai won the third place.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the awardees of the cleanest States and cities at the award ceremony, Azadi@75 Swachh Survekshan 2022, as part of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Indore also won India’s first 7 Star garbage free city title, while Surat, Bhopal, Mysuru, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati earned 5 Star garbage free certifications.

In the category of cities with less than one lakh population, Panchgani and Karad in Maharashtra bagged the first and third positions, respectively, while Patan from Chhattisgarh bagged the second position.

Tirupati in Andra Pradesh received the best city award in Safai Mitra Suraksha, while Haridwar in Uttarakhand received the award for the best Ganga town in the category of cities with more than one lakh population.

Shivamogga in the State received the fast mover city award.