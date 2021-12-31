Belagavi city gets new Police Commissioner

Bengaluru

31 December 2021 23:29 IST

Second line of Bengaluru City Police overhauled

Days after unrest in the city during the recently-concluded legislature session, K. Thiyagarajan has been transferred and M.B. Boralingaiah has been promoted and posted as new Commissioner of Belagavi city.

The city saw vandalism by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti during the session, prompting Kannada organisations to demand the organisation be banned and even call for a Statewide bandh on Friday that was withdrawn in the last minute.

Meanwhile, the second line of leadership of Bengaluru City Police has undergone a complete change due to promotions of IPS officers and consequential transfers on Friday. While A. Subramanyeshwara Rao will be Additional Commissioner (East), Sandeep Patil will be Additional Commissioner (West), and Raman Gupta will be the new CCB chief as Joint Commissioner (Crime).

Though there were speculations that the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner may be changed, the government has not affected a change of leadership in the city police. S. Murugan, who was Additional Commissioner (East) has been promoted and posted as ADGP, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation. Soumendu Mukherjee who was Additional Commissioner (West) has been posted to Intelligence.

K.V. Sharath Chandra and M. Najundaswamy have been promoted as ADGP and posted as ADGP, CID, and ADGP, Home Guards and Ex-Officio Additional Director, Civil Defence. Labhu Ram, P.S. Harsha and Vikash Kumar Vikash have been promoted and continued in their existing postings.