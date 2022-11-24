Belagavi City Corporation to geo tag vendors under DAY-NULM

November 24, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Corporation will provide smart identity cards and vending certificates based on a GPS survey.

It is estimated that the city has over 10,000 roadside traders. All these street vendors will be geo tagged and provided with necessary documents.

This is being taken up under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Officers said that the idea is to have a clear picture of all traders and to document them. It will help the government reach out to them with welfare schemes. This is expected to reduce vulnerability of the urban poor and give them access to skills that will help them gain employment and become entrepreneurs, an officer said. “The city corporation has already floated tenders for this,” a senior officer said.

The various welfare schemes include low-cost housing, allotment of shops, easy loans and expanded access to offline and online markets.

Another officer hinted that the move can help the government explore the possibilities of expanding the tax net.

“Some of the vendors may have registered themselves with the city corporation and others may not have done it. If we can get all the details of all vendors, then the tax net will increase and the city corporation will get higher revenues. We have tried to register the traders by giving an offer of voluntary registration and also based on ground surveys. We have not succeeded as in some cases, officers could not cover all areas in the city and in other cases, officers did not register the traders for various reasons. But geo tagging is likely to succeed as it has minimal human intervention,’‘ said another officer.