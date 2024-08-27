Belagavi City Corporation resolves to compensate land losers

Belagavi City Corporation has decided to compensate all those who have lost land to road construction, widening or those who suffered property loss due to demolition.

This was decided in a special meeting of the urban local body in Belagavi on Tuesday following an order from the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad.

The order has asked the city corporation to deposit ₹20 crore with the special land acquisition officer before Thursday, when the next hearing is scheduled.

Mayor Savita Kamble instructed officers to pay compensation of ₹20 crore to avoid judicial censure of the corporation. She announced her decision despite objections by opposition members in the House.

Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti read out the details of the case. He said that the court has issued strict instructions to the corporation asking it to deposit the amount and that there is no way to escape it.

Belagavi Smart City Ltd. managing director S. Afreen Banu Ballari said that the works were taken up after approvals. And, no objection letters were issued by the local advisory committee that consisted of MLAs and other elected representatives.

The case refers to the encroachment of land belonging to Balasaheb Patil who lost around 50 guntas of land in the city worth around ₹18 crore.

The petitioner argued that the corporation took over his land without his consent and failed to pay any compensation. Belagavi Smart City Limited took up widening works on the land without the consent of the landowner, he added.

Mr. Patil then requested the city corporation and Smart City for compensation but in vain. He later approached the court that awarded compensation. But when the compensation was delayed, he filed a contempt petition.

The road, which connects the Bank of India Circle with the old Pune-Bangalore Road, is around 560 metres long. The road passes through areas that have the houses of several VIPs, including MLA Abhay Patil and some city corporation members.

At the meeting, however, most corporation members expressed opposition to the idea. They argued that these decisions were taken when there was no elected body and the local legislators and officers took the decisions.

Member Muzammil Doni said that the land was used for road construction and other such decisions were taken when the city corporation did not have an elected body.

The local legislators and officers colluded with each other to take such decisions and that it was unfair to transfer the burden of impact on the present elected members. Member Azim Patvegar also made a similar remark.

He also said that several members, including himself, were not clear about the shared responsibilities of the city corporation and Smart City.

“We were thinking why should we be asked to pay for the errors committed by the Smart City? Neither the State government nor the local officers explained these things to us,” he said.

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait said that the officers could plead with the court to give them some time of around one year to pay the full amount.

He said that the city corporation did not have enough funds to take up flood rehabilitation work and city development. If it were to pay the compensation amount, all the funds will be spent on it, he said.

He said that there are similar cases in various courts, where petitioners have argued that their land have been taken without due process of compensation. “If we are to pay compensation in all those cases, we may have to pay up around ₹150 crore-₹200 crore. That will be very difficult,” he said.

However, members Hanumant Kongali and Ramesh Sontakki supported the Mayor and said that the city corporation will have to face contempt proceedings if the payment is not made.