Belagavi City Corporation regional office burgled

February 20, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Thieves struck at a regional office of the Belagavi City Corporation and took away some valuables, including four laptop computers.

Belagavi City Corporation officials complained to the city police that officers of the south zone office at Basaveshwar Circle noticed the burglary on Monday morning.

The missing computers contained important data such as property ownership documents, property owner identification cards, tax records and building permits of residents of 26 wards, the complaint said.

Officers from the Tilakwadi Police Station and the city dog squad visited the office. The police said that the thieves may have entered the office by breaking open a window.

“We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby shops. We have got some clues,” the police said.

