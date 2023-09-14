HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi City Corporation issues notice to L&T seeking ₹21 crore fine for violating work agreement norms

September 14, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi City Corporation has decided to initiate legal action against a private construction company for delay in meeting deadlines.

Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudgunti has issued a notice to L&T Limited asking its officers to pay a fine of ₹21 crore for violating agreement norms regarding drinking water supply to the city.

The company has entered into a Design, Build Operate and Transfer agreement with the city corporation for providing water supply to the city.

Mr. Dudgunti told journalists that during a recent meeting, some corporation members had observed that physical progress of the city water supply works has been far less than expected.

Field inspection by officials revealed that the overall achievement has been only 30%, including physical achievement at around 36% for bulk components and 22% for distribution works. This is in clear contravention of the agreement that mandates completing the works in 60 months.

City corporation field officials have reported that a very small number of works have been completed in 39 months. A preliminary inspection has revealed that the progress in July and August 2023 has been far below expectation.

The company has also failed to achieve the milestones that are supposed to be met along the way and not just at the end of the contract period, Mr. Dudgunti said.

As per the conditions in the DBOT contract, the party is liable to pay liquidated damages to the city corporation, if it does not achieve timely milestones, the Commissioner said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.