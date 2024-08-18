GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belagavi City Corporation decides to take up sterilisation of all stray dogs in city

Only around 5,000 of the 22,000 have undergone the procedure till now, officers tell House during a general body meeting

Published - August 18, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi City Corporation will take up sterilization of an estimated 22,000 stray dogs in the city. Mayor Savita Kamble has instructed officers to invite tenders for the “Catch, sterilise and release” drive.

This issue came up at a general body meeting of the city corporation here on Saturday.

Corporation council member Azim Patvegar complained that a large number of mongrels are roaming the city streets, causing great distress to people, especially children, senior citizens and women. The member also demanded payment of compensation to victims of dog bites.

Officers told the House that a survey has indicated that there are over 22,000 stray dogs in the city but only 4,831 have been sterilised till now.

Ms. Kamble asked officers to invite a tender to see that the sterilisation drive be completed in two weeks.

She also favoured the setting up of a permanent team to carry out such operations and to shift the centre from Srinagar in Belagavi to the outskirts of the city.

Corporation council members Lakshmi Rathod, Shankar Patil and Ravi Salunke also complained of the lethargic attitude of the sterilisation teams. They demanded details of sterilisation procedures carried out by the teams every day.

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait said that the issue should be addressed on priority.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.