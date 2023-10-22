Belagavi City Corporation decides to order inquiry into charge that its documents have been fudged

October 22, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Corporation has decided to order an inquiry into charge that unidentified miscreants fudged some documents of the local urban body.

This was decided in a corporation meeting in Belagavi on Saturday, after heated discussions between various members and legislators.

Members of the ruling BJP said that some officials had supplied wrong information to the government about the corporation’s decision to hike tax rates, leading to the government warning it of strict action.

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil said that some officials changed some vital details in the copy of proceedings of the corporation meetings.

“Members agreed to revise property tax rates from the present year. But officials have changed it to 2024-2025. That has angered the State government that has sent the corporation a show-cause notice on why the body should not be superseded. I will urge the Union Public Service Commission to take action against the officials involved in it,” Mr. Patil said.

He also said that acting under the influence of political leaders and some members, some officials have issued appointments to pourakarmikas without following due process.

Mr. Patil accused district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi of playing politics over various issues in the corporation and meddling in its day-to-day affairs. The Minister, meanwhile, brushed aside the charge.

Mr. Jarkiholi described the change in dates as a clerical error and said that the BJP is blowing the issue out of proportion.

He said that he will recommend an inquiry into various issues, including financial misappropriation and poor quality works by the corporation and also theBelagavi Urban Development Authority and Smart City works and others. He expressed the suspicion that Mr. Patil is involved in the theft and fudging of house documents.

Another Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait pointed out that the power of officials is limited compared to those of elected members and nothing can go wrong if the members are vigilant.

“Did the Mayor and Deputy Mayor sign the copies of the proceedings before forwarding them to the State government or did they not? Is there a possibility that their signatures have been forged? Let these issues be inquired into,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Shobha Somanache has filed a case in connection with fudging of corporation documents.

And, corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti has also filed a case against the theft of some documents.

The State government’s show-cause notice, received last week, lists three irregularities, delay of over three years in revising tax rates, appointment of pourakarmikas in violation of rules and the failure to follow some rules related to protocol.