‘Belagavi Chalo’ by electricity contract workers today

December 26, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Seeking fulfilment of their various demands including regularisation of contract workers of various electricity supply companies and KPTCL, the association of contract workers has decided to launch ‘Belagavi Chalo’ on December 27.

In a press release issued by AIUTUC and AIPF affiliated KPTCL Electricity Supply Contract Workers’ Association and Karnataka State Electricity Supply Companies’ Contract Workers Association have said that ‘Belagavi Chalo’ would be held at Bastwad Tent No. 2 near Suvarna Vidhanasoudha in Belagavi on Tuesday.

In the joint statement, issued on behalf the associations, coordinator Gangadhar Badiger said that although the contract workers had been working for around 15 to 20 years, they were yet to get even the minimum wage fixed by the government. In some places, the contractors were in position of bank passbooks and ATM cards of the employees and in many places social security facilities like PF, ESI and bonus were not being extended to the contract workers, he said.

Following the strong struggle, Bengaluru’s Labour Court had directed the government to regularise their services and now the protest was to prevail upon the government to initiate the process of regularisation.

He has said in the release that till the regularisation process was completed, concerned companies and corporations should directly make the payment to the contract workers.

Equal pay for equal work, abolition of Electricity Amendment Bill of 2022, bonus to contract workers, revised pay scale for workers of solar and wind power generation plants, a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to those who lose life in electricity accidents and safety gears for workers, are some of the demands of the associations.