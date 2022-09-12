Belagavi based musician and teacher no more

Nivedita Navalgund suffered a heart attack at around 1.30 a.m. in the night

Nivedita Navalgund suffered a heart attack at around 1.30 a.m. in the night

Nivedita Chandrashekhar Navalgund, a musician and music teacher died of a heart attack, in Belagavi on Monday. She was 49.

Nivedita suffered a heart attack at around 1.30 a.m. in the night. She was shifted to the hospital but could not be saved.

She was the mother of Chidambar Navalgund, a young chess player who has represented India in the game internationally. She founded Nivedarpana Music Academy to train students in modern music.

She leaves behind her husband Chandrashekhar, an officer of the department of industries, and two sons. Her father Krishna Kulkarni is a senior physician and former Rotary district governor in Koppal.